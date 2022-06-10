Here's how to make money off the clothes you used to wear to the office

Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

Many workers are finding themselves in an office less often than before the pandemic, and some haven't gone back at all. So what to do with all those office clothes hanging in your closet? Here are some ideas.

Get cash for your clothes

… or in person

Another way to make money off your work clothes is to bring them to a consignment shop. On the website of NARTS: The Association of Resale Professionals, you can search for a store by ZIP code or merchandise type. Items are usually priced at anywhere between 25% and 75% of their original cost, said Adele Meyer, the executive director of NARTS: The Association of Resale Professionals.

Many sellers say that even if they do go back to the office, they expect to wear a more casual wardrobe than pre-pandemic. Tracy DiNunzio Tradesy's CEO and founder

A garage sale is another option, but if you hold one, you'll want to sell more than just clothing "to attract a wide range of buyers," said Ava Seavey, author of Ava's Guide To Garage Sale Gold. "The more variety, the better," Seavey said. Make sure the clothing is clean and hung on a rack, she said: "If you don't have a rack, use rope and hang from a tree, a fence or anything where the garment is hung, rather than on a table or on the ground." Selling your work clothes at a garage sale versus online helps you take advantage of people's impulsivity, Seavey said. "Online people will search for specific things but at an in-person garage sale, they may have come for a kitchen item and see a cute jacket hanging there and impulsively want that," she said.

You can typically charge more, too, at a garage sale, she said, "as it is more of an emotional buy and less transactional." Get the word out about your garage sale by placing an ad in your local paper, many of which have a space for these events, she said. Free listings are done by Yard Sale Search and Garage Sale Tracker. "Signs, signs, signs also are great ways to get the day trippers into your sale," said Seavey, adding that the most successful garage sales are held on Fridays and Saturday mornings.

Donate them