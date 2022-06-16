Michigan officially becomes 14th state to mandate personal finance education before high school graduation

Michigan is now officially the 14th state in the U.S. to guarantee that its students have access to a personal finance education course before high school graduation.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5190, a bill mandating personal finance classes. The legislation previously passed the state's House of Representatives and Senate with bipartisan support.

"As a mom, I want every kid who graduates in Michigan to enter the world with a diverse set of skills and knowledge, and that must include financial literacy," said Whitmer in a Thursday statement.

"I am proud to sign this bipartisan bill requiring all public school students to take a personal finance course," she added. "Every young Michigander deserves to know how to budget, save, and invest their money wisely so they can get off a great start after high school, whether they go to college, start working or open a small business."

Having this course requirement will help set up Michigan students for success in adulthood, according to Rep. Diana Farrington, R-Utica, a sponsor of the bill.

"Establishing a core class dedicated to financial literacy has been a years-long labor of love for me, and I'm truly excited for the students who will fly to new heights through a fuller, richer education," she said in a statement.