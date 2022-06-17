Look for more selling pressure next week as investors learn the hard way not to fight the Fed

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell adjusts his tie as he arrives to testify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on “The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress” on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 15, 2021.

Wall Street and the Federal Reserve appeared to enter a new reality this week, and the result for investors was big losses with no obvious end point in sight.

The S&P 500 is on its way to its 10th down week in the last 11, and is now well into a bear market. On Thursday, all 11 of its sectors closed more than 10% below their recent highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell below 30,000 for the first time since January 2021.

Unlike recent drawdowns for stocks, however, the central bank will not be putting a bottom in the market. Instead, the Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday — its biggest since 1994 — and signaled continued tightening ahead. Powell will testify before Congress next week and is expected to hold firm on his plan for a more aggressive Fed until inflation is brought to heel.

Bank of America equity strategist Ajay Singh Kapur said in a note to clients on Friday that it is time for investors to stop fighting the Fed and give up the buy-the-dip mentality.

"In a bear market, heroism is punished. Valor is unnecessary, and cowardice is called for in portfolio construction — that is the way to preserve capital and live to fight another day, waiting for the next central bank panic, and better valuations and a new earnings upcycle," Kapur wrote.

Tech stocks, which are sensitive to interest rates, have been hit particularly hard, as have cyclical plays such as airlines and cruise lines.

But the dramatic declines have not been limited to stocks. Bitcoin dropped more than 30% in a week amid reports about blowups of crypto-focused trading firms. Treasury yields, which move opposite of bond prices, have spiked.

Markets briefly rallied on Wednesday afternoon after the Fed's announcement, but that optimism was quickly dashed and the gains reversed on Thursday. Many strategists are warning that markets and sentiment could have further to fall, pointing to Wall Street earnings estimates that curiously still show solid growth in the coming year.

"These people need to fight inflation as fast as possible and as hard as possible. And the market has consistently been behind the curve on trying to understand how aggressive this Fed was going to be," said Andrew Smith, chief investment strategist at Delos Capital Advisors.