Juneteenth: Why financial literacy needs to be part of the holiday celebration

Brock Harrell, of Galveston, rings a bell during a reenactment to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in Galveston, Texas, June 19, 2021. Callaghan O'Hare | Reuters

Social media influencer Ian Dunlap says this Juneteenth there is an urgent need for the Black community to understand long-term investing in stocks and the opportunity that can create for wealth. "Investing is not hard," he told CNBC. "The data is there, the information is there. My research shows if you hold the S&P 500 Index fund or equivalent for 30-years, you have a 0% chance of losing your investment, and a 100% chance of being profitable." Kezia Williams is focused on Black entrepreneurship and how it can help build generational wealth, but she emphasized that it takes collaboration and intentional economic decisions to build sustainable Black businesses. For the third year, she is encouraging people to shop at Black businesses and post their receipts online with the MyBlackReceipt hashtag.

