There’s a growing interest in direct indexing as the investing trend becomes ‘democratized’

As demand grows for specialized portfolios, a trend known as direct indexing is quickly becoming an option for more investors.

Rather than owning a mutual or exchange-traded fund, direct indexing is buying the stocks of an index to achieve goals like tax efficiency, diversification or values-based investing.

Traditionally used by institutional and high-net worth investors, direct indexing is poised to grow more than 12% per year, faster than estimates for mutual funds and ETFs, according to Cerulli Associates.

Companies like Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard, Franklin Templeton, Charles Schwab and Fidelity have already entered the space, betting on broader access.

"It says a lot that these large fund providers are leaning into direct indexing," said Adam Grealish, head of investments at Altruist, an advisor platform with a direct indexing product.