The Biden administration is considering forgiving the student debt for millions of Americans. Here's why

The Biden administration is considering wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt. Its announcement could come as soon as next month. Why would the federal government relieve a large portion of the loans it gave out? These are some of the main reasons, according to experts.

1. A growing sense the system is broken

With the cost of attending higher education ballooning and household wages sputtering over the last few decades, more families have had to turn to loans to cover their children's college bills. Average student loan balances at graduation have almost tripled since 1980, from around $12,000 to more than $30,000 today. The country's outstanding education debt balance now exceeds $1.7 trillion and poses a larger burden to households than credit card or auto debt.

2. Concern that much debt won't be repaid anyway

One of the arguments for forgiving student loans is that millions of borrowers will never pay off their debt anyway. According to a rough estimate by higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz, just about half of federal student loan borrowers, or 20 million people, were in repayment prior to the pandemic. A quarter — or more than 10 million people — were in delinquency or default. Many others had applied for temporary relief for struggling borrowers, including deferments or forbearances. These grim figures led to comparisons to the 2008 mortgage crisis. In the meantime, student loan borrowers face a host of consequences from having tens of thousands of dollars on their personal balance sheets, including difficulty buying a house and starting a business.

3. Midterms are looming

The Biden administration has said that its announcement on student loan forgiveness is coming soon, which means the news could break shortly before Americans vote in the midterm elections in November. Advocates have said that forgiving student debt will galvanize younger voters at the polls, which is likely appealing to the president. He's been losing popularity with the demographic. "It could make or break the Democrats in battleground states," said Astra Taylor, co-founder of the Debt Collective, a union for debtors.