Ukrainian forces reportedly attack key Russian supply route into occupied Kherson; Moscow wages gas ‘price terror’ on Europe

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference in Bali on July 14, 2022. U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen highlighted a proposed price cap on Russian oil on a call with British Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced in a press release published on the same day. The proposed price cap aims to alleviate the impact of Putin's war on global energy prices and curtail Russia's war revenue.

Yellen has previously said a limit on Russian oil prices would "deny Putin revenue his war machine needs."

The two also discussed U.S. and U.K. support for Ukraine as well as "opportunities to build on the historic sanctions imposed on Russia," according to the Treasury readout.

— Natalie Tham