LIVE UPDATES
Ukrainian forces reportedly attack key Russian supply route into occupied Kherson; Moscow wages gas ‘price terror’ on Europe
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Ukrainian forces have reportedly attacked the Antonovsky Bridge in occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine, with the army releasing footage appearing to show the bridge being shelled last night. The bridge is a crucial supply route for Russian forces occupying the city.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again condemned Russia's use of gas supplies to Europe as a weapon and bargaining chip, saying Moscow is using gas "price terror" against the continent.
Russian state gas giant Gazprom is due to cut gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline again from Wednesday, saying this is due to maintenance of a turbine, a claim rebuffed by European officials.
Yellen discusses price cap on Russian oil with UK's Nadhim Zahawi
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed a proposed price cap on Russian oil with U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, according to readout from the Treasury.
Yellen has previously said a limit on Russian oil prices would "deny Putin revenue his war machine needs."
The two also discussed U.S. and U.K. support for Ukraine as well as "opportunities to build on the historic sanctions imposed on Russia," according to the Treasury readout.
— Natalie Tham
Ukraine reportedly shells bridge supply route into occupied Kherson
Ukraine's armed forces have reportedly shelled the Antonivskyy Bridge that leads into Russian-occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine.
The armed forces posted a video on social messaging site Telegram last night purportedly showing several missiles striking the bridge, one of several that lead into Kherson, which was occupied early on in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The reports have not been able to be independently confirmed by CNBC.
The bridge is seen as a vital supply route for Russian forces in the city used to keep them stocked with ammunition and other heavy weaponry and equipment. It's not the first time the bridge has come under attack as Ukraine attempts to recapture the city.
Last week Ukrainian shelling left the bridge partially damaged and some reports suggest it could have been destroyed last night but that has not been confirmed, and the state of the bridge is unknown.
-Holly Ellyatt
Zelenskyy says Russia is using gas prices to terrorize Europe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia is using gas prices to terrorize Europe.
"Among other things the engineered increase in gas prices to above $2000 for 1,000 cubic meters on European markets, is enough of an experience to broaden sanctions against Russia," Zelenskyy said during a nightly address.
"As it is clear to everyone that this is intended Russian price terror against Europeans. Using Gazprom, Moscow is doing all it can to make this coming winter as harsh as possible for the European countries. Terror must be answered, impose sanctions," he added.
— Amanda Macias
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin speaks with Ukrainian counterpart about more military aid
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart and gave an update on the latest U.S. military aid package.
Austin reassured Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov that the United States is moving as quickly as possible to deliver equipment to Ukraine. Reznikov also updated Austin on the situation on the battlefield.
The latest security package will include additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. The HIMARS, manufactured by defense giant Lockheed Martin, are designed to shoot a variety of missiles from a mobile 5-ton truck.
— Amanda Macias
Deputy U.S. Treasury secretary meets French counterparts to discuss more sanctions against Russia
Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with government counterparts in Paris this week to discuss additional sanctions imposed on Russia for its war in Ukraine.
Adeyemo also spoke with the executive director of the International Energy Agency about a price cap on Russian oil and other ways of restricting revenue to fund Russia's military.
"In addition, Deputy Secretary Adeyemo met with financial services executives as well as economists and scholars to analyze the economic outlook in the United States, France, Europe, and globally, and the impact of Russia's illegal war, particularly on global energy prices and food insecurity," according to a readout from the Department of Treasury.
In the months since Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbor, Washington and its allies have imposed rounds of coordinated sanctions that vaulted Russia past Iran and North Korea as the world's most-sanctioned country.
— Amanda Macias