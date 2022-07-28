U.S. economy continues to shrink and many aren't prepared for an economic downturn. Here's what advisors are telling clients as recession fears grow

JGI/Jamie Grill | Tetra images | Getty Images

What advisors are telling their clients

If you haven't evolved and you don't have a skill set in demand, then irrespective of what's going on in the economy, you could be in your own personal recession. Charles Sachs Chief investment officer at Kaufman Rossin Wealth

Since no one can predict when a recession may happen, it's best to focus on what's in your control, such as how much you're spending and saving, he said. "If we're looking at your personal balance sheet, and like many people, you're living above your means, that's arguably not sustainable," Sachs said. And recession or not, job loss can happen at any time. "If you haven't evolved and you don't have a skill set in demand, then irrespective of what's going on in the economy, you could be in your own personal recession," Sachs added.

How to handle stock market volatility

Growing recession concerns have only compounded as investors grapple with soaring inflation, rising interest rates and ongoing stock market volatility, experts say. "People are being very short-term defensive, regardless of what their long-term goals are," said Bill Parrott, a CFP, president and CEO of Parrott Wealth Management in Austin, Texas. While some have lingering fears from the financial crisis in 2008, emotion-based money moves, such as impulsively selling off assets, may miss future gains and put their plan at risk, he said.