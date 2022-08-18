Workers have more than $500 million socked away in state-run retirement plans — and Delaware is the latest to add one

Another state has joined the growing list of those aiming to boost retirement savings among workers at companies that don't offer a 401(k) or similar workplace plan.

Delaware Gov. John Carney signed a bill into law on Thursday that will create a state-run program to automatically enroll eligible private sector workers in Roth individual retirement accounts. The state will join more than a dozen other jurisdictions that either have already launched similar programs or are in the planning stages of doing so.

So far, workers have amassed more than $500 million through these state-administered retirement-savings options, according to Georgetown University's Center for Retirement Initiatives.

"This milestone of more than half a billion dollars and more than a half-million funded savings accounts demonstrates that these programs are meeting a long unmet need," said Angela Antonelli, executive director of the center.

"Workers want [to save] and will save when it's made easy for them and offered through their employers," Antonelli said.

An estimated 57 million workers have no retirement plan offered through their job, according to the center's research.