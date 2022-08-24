Op-ed: Biden cancels $10,000 in student debt. Now the real work begins to fix the 'dysfunctional' higher education system

President Joe Biden took executive action on Wednesday, stating that he will forgive $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers.

Additionally, Biden will cancel up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.

The relief will be limited to Americans earning less than $125,000 per year, or $250,000 for married couples or heads of households. The relief is also capped at the amount of a borrower's outstanding eligible debt, according to the Education Department.

These announcements undoubtedly provide some relief for many Americans.

However, unless we address the systemic problems that created the current $1.7 trillion pile of student debt in the first place, we'll be back here in just a few short years with another generation demanding relief.

Why are students graduating with unsustainable debt loads and unable to find jobs that pay enough to manage the burden? Why are colleges and universities raising prices while, on average, two out of every five students at four-year schools fail to graduate? Why are some of the schools that get the most taxpayer dollars the ones with the worst student outcomes?

This is about more than individual students' financial well-being. The unrelenting student debt crisis has the public starting to question the entire value of our higher education system. We need a true fix that prevents students from being stuck in this debt trap.

The underlying problem is a dysfunctional system that allows students to take on unmanageable debt from schools and programs that fail to deliver on educational promises.

Only robust action from the Biden administration and Congress can address the persistent problems of rising prices, low completion rates, and low-quality, unaccountable institutions. Until policymakers are willing to tackle these tough issues, the debt pile will just keep growing larger, matched by persistent demands for forgiveness.