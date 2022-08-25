"Huge value and huge risk" — why Twitter's road to 200 million daily users hasn't been easy

The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California.

In this weekly series, CNBC takes a look at companies that made the inaugural Disruptor 50 list, 10 years later.

Today, Twitter is ubiquitous — it says it has more than 200 million active daily users and the content published on its platform undeniably shapes culture, politics, and popular discourse across the world.

But in 2006, Twitter was nothing more than a rough idea from then-New York University student Jack Dorsey. Dorsey, who was working at the podcasting startup Oedo at the time, pitched the idea to his colleagues of creating an SMS service that would allow users to publicly communicate with an entire community, rather than privately to one person, like traditional messaging.

The idea resonated with the Odeo team, and was then further developed by Dorsey and Noah Glass. A year in, Odeo founder Evan Williams told investors that the startup was pivoting its focus to Twitter, rather than podcasting, and hoping to save investors a loss, offered to buy back Odeo's stock.

Investors have since speculated if Williams knew more about Twitter's potential than he let on at the time, but nonetheless, they agreed.

At first, Twitter attracted little attention, but after the team attended the 2007 South by Southwest Interactive conference, where they recieved broad praises, the platform's usage tripled overnight— and Twitter established itself as a leading force in the emerging social media landscape.

In the following months, Twitter officially became its own company, with Dorsey as its CEO. Its first round of funding saw it raise $5 million at a valuation of $20 million.

Twitter proved to have wide appeal — it attracted both users that wanted to connect and share messages with the growing social community, as well as companies that now had an easy way to interact with their customers and advertise their products.

And it also proved to have a unique value for celebrities, politicians, and public figures trying to prove their relevance and communicate with their audience.

In the 2008 U.S. presidential election, for example, Barack Obama amassed more than 20 times the followers of his opponent, John McCain. This established the importance of a Twitter following, setting the tone for an entire future of political reliance on the platform.

And journalists followed suit.

Twitter allowed for the instant sharing of news, which facilitated the dissemination of information on an unprecedented timeline.

By 2012, when Twitter celebrated its sixth birthday, it said it had 140 million users that tweeted 340 million times per day and had established itself as a prominent outlet for the sharing of a vast array of information, from daily musings to breaking news.