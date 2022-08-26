These 13 states may hit borrowers with up to $1,100 in state tax liability on forgiven student loans. How to know if your debt cancellation will trigger a bill

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will soon cancel debt for millions of Americans — and the relief is tax-free on federal returns. However, experts say the cancellation may still trigger a state tax bill.

Most borrowers making less than $125,000 per year or $250,000 for married couples filing together will qualify for $10,000 of forgiveness, with up to $20,000 of cancellation for Pell Grant recipients.

However, some states may count the canceled debt as income, explained Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation.

This may affect borrowers in more than a dozen states, adding a maximum state liability of roughly $300 to $1,100, according to Walczak, based on a preliminary analysis from the organization.

These states may include Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, the analysis shows.