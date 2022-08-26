Scammers are using student loan forgiveness as bait, FTC warns. Here are tips to protect yourself

President Biden this week announced a long-awaited plan to forgive student debt for millions of borrowers — and criminals will likely leverage the news to steal from unsuspecting victims, the Federal Trade Commission warned on Friday. "Nobody can get you in early, help you jump the line or guarantee eligibility," said a consumer alert issued by the agency. "And anybody who says they can — or tries to charge you — is (1) a liar, and (2) a scammer."

Most federal student loan borrowers will be eligible for some forgiveness: Up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, who tend to have lower household incomes, and up to $10,000 for those who didn't get a Pell Grant. There are some eligibility requirements. For example, borrowers' debt must be held by the U.S. Department of Education. Their annual earnings — according to a measure called adjusted gross income — must also be below $125,000 or $250,000 for single and married borrowers, respectively.

Other tips for borrowers