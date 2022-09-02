Student loan forgiveness could result in a $2,500 burden per taxpayer, research finds

Student-loan debt activists rally outside the White House a day after President Biden announced a plan that would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 a year in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 25, 2022.

Federal student loan borrowers could get up to $10,000 in debt relief — or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants — under President Joe Biden's new plan.

However, critics say taxpayers will ultimately pick up the tab, which estimates peg at hundreds of billions of dollars.

That could result in an average burden of $2,500 per taxpayer, according to calculations from the National Taxpayers Union, a fiscally conservative advocacy group.

"There's a transfer of wealth from the society at large to people who borrowed to go to college right now," said Andrew Lautz, director of federal policy at the National Taxpayers Union.

"That has consequences for consumers," Lautz said. "It has consequences for taxpayers."

The average burden per U.S. taxpayer will be $2,503.22, according to new estimates from the National Taxpayers Union based on the specifics of Biden's plan. The federal student loan debt forgiveness applies to individuals with less than $125,000 in income and couples with less than $250,000.

This does not mean taxpayers will immediately face $2,500 in higher taxes.

But the $400 billion-plus cost of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will incur more debt for the government. The estimated cost per taxpayer is based on the assumption that policymakers would need to make up for the total tally of the forgiveness through tax increases, spending cuts, borrowing or a combination of those strategies.

The National Taxpayers Union's calculation is based on a total cost of debt cancellation of more than $400 billion divided by the total number of U.S. taxpayers, 158 million.