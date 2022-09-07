European markets close lower as recession fears grow; pound sinks to lowest level against dollar since 1985

European markets closed lower Wednesday as investors continued to dwell on the recessionary outlook in the region and as inflationary pressures continue to grow.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the day down 0.4%, with oil & gas shedding 2.9% to lead losses. Utilities stocks were the best performing of the day, closing up 2.1%.

Meanwhile, Britain's pound fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 1985 as investors assessed the U.K.'s darkening economic outlook. Sterling was last seen trading down 0.4% at $1.1468.

Investors are also waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve to give its summary on current economic conditions, also known as the Beige Book, later on Wednesday. U.S. stocks were higher in mid-morning trade.

U.S. bond yields surged overnight, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumping to its highest level since June. The rate on the 30-year Treasury closed at its highest level since 2014. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Markets in Asia-Pacific traded lower on Wednesday. Data showed China's exports grew 7.1% in August from a year earlier, but missed estimates of 12.8% forecast in a Reuters poll, after growing 18% in July.

The weak Chinese demand continued to weigh on European sentiment as fears of recession linger around the world.