Japan's Nikkei rises 2% in mixed Asia session following Wall Street's rebound rally

The dollar surged to a 24-year peak against the yen and a 37-year high versus sterling on Wednesday

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed following Wall Street's solid rebound rally overnight in the best day since Aug. 10 for all three averages. Investors will also be closely watching Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech Thursday as markets brace for another 75 basis-point hike later this month.

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 2.31% higher at 28,065.28 and the Topix was also 2.19% higher at 1,957.62. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 ended its session 1.77% higher at 6,848.7 and the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.33% at 2,384.28.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite struggled to find direction and was 0.33% lower while the Shenzhen Component traded 0.86% lower. The Hang Seng Index also slipped 1% in the final hour of trade while the Hang Seng Tech Index also fell 1%.