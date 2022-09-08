European markets sink after ECB rate hike; Stoxx 600 down 0.75%

European markets lost early gains Thursday as most sectors slipped into the red with all eyes on the European Central Bank after it announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.75% in early-afternoon trade, with all major bourses trading lower. Retail stocks led losses with a 2.3% fall while banking stocks were up 0.5%.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed following Wall Street's solid rebound rally overnight in the best day since Aug. 10 for all three averages.

Investors will also be closely watching U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech Thursday as markets brace themselves for another 75 basis-point hike later this month.

U.S. markets opened lower as Wall Street braced for more large rate hikes following the ECB's announcement.