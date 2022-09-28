European markets close slightly higher; Bank of England intervenes in bond market

European stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday despite economic concerns surrounding inflation and the global growth outlook.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended up 0.3% after a choppy afternoon, having recouped earlier losses of almost 2%. Banks fell 2.2% to lead losses and insurance stocks fell 1.6%, while health care stocks added 1.8%.

The day's big news in Europe came as the Bank of England announced the suspension of its U.K. gilt selling next week and the temporary purchase of long-dated bonds for two weeks, in order to calm the market chaos unleashed by the new British government's so-called "mini-budget."

It followed a torrid night for markets in the Asia-Pacific when several major indexes in the region dipped more than 2%.

The offshore and onshore Chinese yuan reached their weakest levels since 2008. The Indian rupee also marked a record low. U.S. stock futures pointed to further losses on Wall Street on Wednesday morning.