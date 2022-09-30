Ford's stock is up more than 70% since Jim Farley became CEO – but he still has a ton of work to do

DETROIT – As incoming CEO of Ford Motor, Jim Farley promised more transparency to Wall Street as well as a clear plan for the future.

At the time, Ford was considered behind the industry when it came to all-electric and autonomous vehicles, connectivity and software. Its messaging and plans were unclear to Wall Street, causing shares to tumble.

Two years later, Farley, 60, has largely delivered on his promises through the company's ongoing Ford+ transformation plan, but there remains work to be done.

He has restructured operations and largely brought Wall Street back into the automaker's corner for the first time since Alan Mulally – credited with saving the automaker from bankruptcy in 2009 – stepped down as CEO eight years ago. Ford's stock is up about 70% since Farley took over, despite recent declines.

"What matters to us and the team is delivering on strong business results," said Farley told CNBC in August 2020, when he was announced as incoming CEO. "As far as communicating to Wall Street … one of the most important commitments that we're making as a team is a clear and specific plan for the company and the company's transformation."

Both of Farley's predecessors – Jim Hackett and Mark Fields – left the automaker amid lackluster stock prices and failing to create confidence in the automaker on Wall Street. Under Hackett, a former CEO of furniture company Steelcase, Ford's stock price declined by 40%.