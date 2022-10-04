5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Traders on the floor of the NYSE Sept. 30, 2022. Source: NYSE

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. A little relief

The weather was gloomy Monday in New York, but the markets, for a change, were not. Stocks rebounded sharply as investors sought to shake off a brutal September, which brought about new lows for the year. The Dow had its best day since June, and the S&P 500 had its best one since July. Futures looked strong and Treasury yields slipped Tuesday morning, as well. Time will tell whether any of this will last, however. Volatility is more the rule these days, even though the Federal Reserve has telegraphed that it will continue raising rates at an aggressive clip if inflation remains high. Read live market updates here. Read more from CNBC PRO: Here's what's coming next for stocks

2. Crypto warning from the feds

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds a news conference in the Cash Room at the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, U.S. July 28, 2022. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The SEC's settlement with Kim Kardashian wasn't the only warning federal authorities made Monday about cryptocurrencies. The Treasury Department's Financial Stability Oversight Council, in a major report on digital assets, said unregulated cryptocurrencies could pose a threat to the entire U.S. financial system. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pushed for stronger enforcement of current laws, as well as for "appropriate" regulation of assets such as stablecoins. "It is vital that government stakeholders collectively work to make progress on these recommendations," Yellen said.

3. Poshmark sells for $1.2 billion

Rafael Henrique | LightRocket | Getty Images

Kind of new, kind of used, sold for less. Poshmark, the online clothes seller, agreed to be acquired by South Korean internet company Naver for about $1.2 billion in cash. That translates to $17.90 a share. While that's a premium compared with Poshmark's closing price Monday of $15.57, it's still much lower than its $42 debut price when the company went public in January 2021. Back then, e-commerce was all the rage because people were largely stuck at home due to Covid restrictions and fear of catching the virus. People and authorities have since moved on. The deal will help Naver boost its retail operations, while expanding Poshmark's reach. Shares of Poshmark jumped over 10% in premarket trading Tuesday.

4. Ukraine builds momentum

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said his nation's forces continued to reclaim territory from fleeing Russian troops, saying "more and more losses are being inflicted on the enemy army." He also said that several new Russian conscripts, whom Vladimir Putin called up in recent weeks, are already dying in battle. On top of that, Russia's routine conscription cycle, which usually starts in early October, has been bumped to Nov. 1, according to British authorities. "The challenges of accommodating, training, equipping and deploying mobilised and conscripted personnel are significant," the UK Defense Ministry posted on Twitter. "Deficiencies within the Russian administrative and logistical systems will continue to undermine these efforts." Read live updates here. Read more: Ukrainian diplomat tells Musk to 'f--- off' after billionaire infuriates nation with Twitter poll

5. 'We still have time'

A view of the 74th United Nations General Assembly on September 28, 2019 in New York City. Kena Betancur | Getty Images News | Getty Images