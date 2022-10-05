5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 9, 2022. Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. A stunning rebound

We're two trading days into October, and we've already had two stunning stock market rallies. For the S&P 500, it was the best two days combined since March 2020, when the world was just starting to come to grips with the Covid pandemic. It's quite the turnaround after September's market rout, and as investors prepare for another round of big rate increases from the Federal Reserve. Companies start reporting third quarter earnings in earnest next week, as well. The rally is poised to run out of steam, at least for a morning. Futures were down across the board before trading opened Wednesday. Follow live market updates here.

2. New chapter in the Twitter saga

3. Streaming shuffle

If you think there are too many streaming services, streaming companies may well agree. Several are already bundling their own services together, like Disney is doing with Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+. NBCUniversal's Peacock has sought to go even bigger by looking to team with competitors. Executives at the company discussed potential larger bundles with HBO+ and Paramount+, but were met with resistence, sources told CNBC. Peacock also has had talks with smaller services such as AMC and Starz about potential partnerships, too, although those discussions haven't yielded any progress, either, sources said. But while nothing is moving toward a big bundle at the moment, some industry insiders think it'll happen eventually. "The question becomes what catalyzes it to happen," Tom Rogers, former president of NBC Cable and current executive chairman of Engine Media, told CNBC. Read more: Movie business benefits from hybrid release model, NBCUniversal CEO says

4. Ukraine bears down

Ukrainian soldiers adjust their national flag atop a personnel armored carrier on a road near Lyman, in the Donetsk region, on Oct. 4, 2022. Anatolii Stepanov | Afp | Getty Images

Ukrainian forces are moving closer to the Luhansk region, one of the four areas of Ukraine that Russia claimed to annex in recent days, and Russian leaders are likely worried, according to the UK Defense Ministry. The moves make it increasingly likely that Ukraine's military can strike an important road with artillery, the ministry added, noting that it would further strain "Russia's ability to resupply its units in the east." Elsewhere, Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy touted more "good news from the front lines," saying his forces have made significant gains in the country's south. Read live Ukraine war updates here.

5. Global CEOs expect a brief recession

Business leaders around the world expect a recession to hit the global economy within the next 12 months, according to new survey findings from KMPG. Many of them project it to be a "mild and short" slowdown, and they see more growth prospects emerging in the near future, however. "CEOs worldwide are displaying greater confidence, grit and tenacity in riding out the short-term economic impacts to their businesses as seen in their rising confidence in the global economy and their optimism over a three-year horizon," said Ong Pang Thye, a managing partner for KPMG Singapore.

And one more thing ...

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits his 62nd home run to beat the Roger Maris home run record during the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees on October 4, 2022 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Icon Sportswire | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images