Shares of Cyberpunk 2077 publisher surge after announcing a slew of new games

Shares of Polish game publisher CD Projekt rose sharply Wednesday after the company announced several major games it's working on in the next few years, including new installments in its popular Cyberpunk and Witcher franchises.

In a strategy update late Tuesday, CD Projekt revealed a slew of new titles currently in development, including a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 codenamed "Orion." The game "will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe," the firm said.

Shares of CD Projekt were up around 7% Wednesday afternoon, having earlier surged as much as 9% at the market open.

It comes after a series of mishaps that have plagued the company over the last two years. After much hype, Cyberpunk 2077's launch in 2020 was met with rage from gamers who experienced bugs and poor performance on older consoles. The game's launch came the same year that new machines from Sony and Microsoft were being released.

Backlash to the blunder was so fierce that at one point Sony removed the game from its digital PlayStation Store. Cyberpunk 2077 was later reinstated on the service.

Since then, CD Projekt made several updates and improvements to Cyberpunk 2077, while the release of an anime TV series based on the futuristic sci-fi franchise, "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," has helped revive interest in the game.

CD Projekt says it has sold 20 million copies of its Cyberpunk 2077 game to date, and over 65 million copies of all three games in its Witcher franchise.

Last year, the company suffered a ransomware attack that saw hackers steal the source code to several of its games — including The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 — and sell it on the dark web. Notably, CD Projekt at the time refused to pay the ransom demanded by hackers.