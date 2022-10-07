5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, September 26, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Waiting for the jobs number

After a gangbusters two days to start the week, stocks have declined two days. Despite the 2-2 record, however, equities are on pace to finish their best week since late June. Friday's jobs report may have a lot to say about that, though. Economists expect nonfarm payrolls, set to be announced at 8:30 a.m. ET by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, to have grown by 275,000 in September. If the number comes in higher than that, some market watchers fear it will embolden the Federal Reserve to become even more aggressive in its quest to cool the economy as inflation skyrockets. "Bad news equals good news, good news equals bad news," said Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at Dreyfus-Mellon. "When they get bad news on the economy, that means the Fed is going to tighten less." Read live market updates here.

2. Pressure is on Musk

The logo and trading symbol for Twitter is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, July 11, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Elon Musk has until Oct. 28 to complete a deal to buy Twitter , a Delaware judge ruled Thursday. If there's no deal by then, the case will go to trial in November. The contest between the social network and the billionaire chief of Tesla and SpaceX was set to start Oct. 17. Twitter is suing him because he tried to back out of his deal to buy the company, but Musk said earlier this week that he would relent and complete the deal at the original price of $54.20 a share. The judge granted Musk's request for a delay, which he said would give him more time to wrap up the deal. But Twitter is skeptical of the billionaire's motives. The company opposed moving the trial date, saying his request was "an invitation to further mischief and delay."

3. The latest on Credit Suisse

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. Arnd Wlegmann | Reuters

Credit Suisse is trying to fight back. The beleagured Swiss bank said it aims to buy back more than $3 billion in debt securities as its share price falls and bets against its debt surge. It also plans to sell the storied Savoy Hotel, located in Zurich's financial district, which set off further alarm that the bank is trying to secure liquidity. Credit Suisse is contending with the fallout from several scandals, particularly the one stemming from its $5 billion exposure to hedge fund Archegos Capital Management, which collapsed in March 2021. Earlier this year, federal prosecutors in the U.S. charged Archegos' owner, Bill Hwang, and one of his top lieutenants with securities fraud, alleging that they manipulated markets. Several banks took a hit when Archegos went under, but Credit Suisse incurred the most pain.

4. Biden's pot pardons

An employee holds a jar of marijuana on sale after it became legal in the state to sell recreational marijuana to customers over 21 years old in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Illinois begins the legal sale of marijuana on Jan 1, 2020. Matthew Hatcher | Reuters

President Joe Biden stunned the country Thursday, when he announced that he would pardon thousands of people for marijuana offenses. He also ordered members of his Cabinet to review how pot is classified under federal laws. Right now, it's considered more serious at the federal level than fentanyl and is classifed at the same level of heroin, Biden noted: "It makes no sense." He also encouraged governors to follow his lead, as states increasingly legalize marijuana. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either," the president said. Read more: Cannabis stocks soar after Biden's announcement

5. Honors in the shadow of war

Belarusian human rights activis Ales Bialiatski speaks after he and the Belarusian human rights organization Vjasna were awarded the 2020 Right Livelihood Award in Stockholm on December 3, 2020. Anders Wiklund | Afp | Getty Images