Series I bond interest expected to fall to roughly 6.48% in November. But that's still a 'really good rate,' experts say

Morsa Images | E+ | Getty Images

Fixed rate for I bonds will 'most likely be zero'

I bond rates have two parts, a fixed rate, which remains the same after purchase, and a variable rate, which changes every six months based on inflation. The variable part is the percentage change in inflation over the past six months based on the consumer price index for all urban consumers, known as CPI-U, reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, there's no set formula for the fixed rate, which is currently 0%, according to David Enna, founder of Tipswatch.com, a website that tracks I bond rates. While he predicts a 50/50 chance of the fixed rate changing, he said many experts believe it won't be necessary due to existing high demand for I bonds. "If we get to 0.3% or 0.5% [for the fixed rate], it will be somewhat a surprise," Enna said. "I think most likely it will be zero." This chart from the Treasury Department shows the history of both rates since November 2021.

New rate is still higher than other savings products

While 6.48% is lower than the past two I bond rates, it's still higher than other options for cash, like savings accounts or certificates of deposits, Tumin said. Although interest rates are climbing, most banks still aren't paying more than 4% for a one-year CD, he said. And top high-yield savings accounts are offering even less: 3.5% at most, as of Oct. 14, according to DepositAccounts.com. The national average is 0.20%.

watch now