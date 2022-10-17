Asia-Pacific markets slip as recession fears weigh

Pedestrians walk in front of an electronic quotation board displaying stock prices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on March 7, 2022.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday as recession fears weigh in over expectations of continued tighten monetary policies around the world.

The Nikkei 225 fell 1.53% in early trade while the Topix lost 1.07%. The U.S. dollar continued to hover at 32-year highs against Japan's yen , last trading at 148.55 per dollar.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 1.59% lower. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.35% and the Kosdaq dropped 1.33%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.6% lower.

Later in the week week, several countries in the region are slated to report inflation data, while Australia will release unemployment statistics and China will announce its loan prime rate decision.

Over the weekend, Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, where he warned against "interference by outside forces" in Taiwan — a self-ruled island that Beijing sees as a runaway province.

He also said China "will never promise to renounce the use of force" for reunification.

U.S. stocks closed the previous week lower after a University of Michigan survey showed inflation expectations were increasing.