British pound falls 1%, reversing the Liz Truss resignation bounce

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. Henry Nicholls | Reuters

LONDON — The British pound fell 1% against the dollar Friday morning, more than wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was trading at $1.1129 at midday London time, its lowest level since Oct. 12. Truss announced she would be stepping down Thursday, saying she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected just 44 days prior. Her successor is expected to be chosen within a week by politicians and members of the ruling Conservative party. The pound fell on the news, which came at 1:30 p.m., but ended the day slightly higher than the previous session.

Loading chart...

"The pound has been susceptible to the broad strength in 'king dollar' today and reaffirms our view that what we saw yesterday — and even the prospects of a Rishi Sunak leadership – is not 'game changing' to GBP markets," Viraj Patel, senior strategist at Vanda Research, told CNBC. "Overseas investors are likely to see this political volatility as another reason to get out of U.K. assets." Sunak, who was finance minister under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ran head-to-head against Truss for the leadership over the summer, is considered a favorite to replace her. During the campaign, he warned that Truss' plans for massive tax cuts would cause a sell-off in bond markets and lead to "higher inflation, higher mortgage rates and eroded savings" — which is exactly what happened, sparking calls for her to resign.

A month of turbulence

Loading chart...