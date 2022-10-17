UK's new finance minister scraps almost all planned tax cuts in bid to appease markets

LONDON — U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt used his first Monday on the job to announce that almost all of the controversial tax measures announced by his predecessor would be reversed.

The major U-turn includes scrapping the cut in the lowest rate of income tax from 20% to 19%, as well as cuts to dividend tax rates, the reversal of off-payroll working reforms, VAT claim-backs for tourists and the freeze on alcohol duty rates.

Hunt said the reversed tax cuts totalled £32 billion a year.

The chancellor also announced that the energy package designed to subsidise consumer and business energy bills would only run until April and then be reviewed in order to "cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned."

"A central responsibility for any government is to do what is necessary for economic stability," Hunt said in a statement.

"No government can control markets, but every government can give certainty about the sustainability of public finances. That is one of the many factors that influence how markets behave. For that reason, although the prime minister and I are both committed to cutting corporation tax, on Friday she listened to concerns about the mini budget."

Hunt said a full statement with questions would come in parliament later Monday, but because the details were market sensitive he wanted to give a brief summary in an effort to instil "confidence and stability."