European markets set for flat open as investors watch earnings, monetary policy
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are set for a flat open on Tuesday as global investors assess the outlook for monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve and digest a swathe of corporate earnings.
Among the major companies reporting quarterly earnings on Tuesday were HSBC, UBS, Novartis, Randstad, Air Liquide, SAP and Covestro.
Shares in Europe closed higher on Monday after the announcement that Rishi Sunak would replace Liz Truss as U.K. prime minister. Sunak will be formally confirmed as the country's new leader on Tuesday amid a period of economic turbulence.
U.S. stock futures were flat in early premarket trade on Tuesday ahead of a big few days of earnings from the world's largest tech companies.
Shares in Asia-Pacific nudged mostly higher overnight after a second consecutive positive trading session on Wall Street, though Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets were volatile following the conclusion of the China's party congress and the release of a slew of delayed economic data.
CNBC Pro: Sell stocks in a bear market rally, says J.P. Morgan Private Bank strategist
A J.P. Morgan Private Bank strategist has said investors should use bear market rallies, like the current one, to "de-risk" their portfolio and sell stocks ahead of a big fall in the broader market.
Last week, the S&P 500 rose by more than 3.5% despite declining by 22% this year.
The SPY ETF, which tracks the U.S. large-cap index, has risen by more than 5% in a week four times this year and twice more than 7%, according to data from Koyfin.
CNBC Pro: Chinese stocks are 'inexpensive' after big drops, fund manager says
China has become an "attractive market" for investors after stock valuations have fallen by more than 50% since 2021, according to one fund manager.
Foord Asset Management's Brian Arcese expects valuations to bounce back over the next 12 months as he believes the "regulatory overhang" facing Chinese stocks is "abating."
