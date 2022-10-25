European markets set for flat open as investors watch earnings, monetary policy

European markets are set for a flat open on Tuesday as global investors assess the outlook for monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve and digest a swathe of corporate earnings.

Among the major companies reporting quarterly earnings on Tuesday were HSBC , UBS , Novartis , Randstad , Air Liquide , SAP and Covestro.

Shares in Europe closed higher on Monday after the announcement that Rishi Sunak would replace Liz Truss as U.K. prime minister. Sunak will be formally confirmed as the country's new leader on Tuesday amid a period of economic turbulence.

U.S. stock futures were flat in early premarket trade on Tuesday ahead of a big few days of earnings from the world's largest tech companies.

Shares in Asia-Pacific nudged mostly higher overnight after a second consecutive positive trading session on Wall Street, though Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets were volatile following the conclusion of the China's party congress and the release of a slew of delayed economic data.