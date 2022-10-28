Asia-Pacific markets fall; Bank of Japan expected to keep rates unchanged

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell ahead of the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision and a slew of companies in the region reporting earnings.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.49%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.89% in early trade, while the Topix dipped 0.51%. The Japanese yen was trading at 146-levels, stronger than levels seen last week before an intervention reportedly took place.

The Bank of Japan is expected to keep rates at ultra-low levels, according to forecasts in a Reuters poll.

South Korea's Kospi shed 0.44% and the Kosdaq slipped 0.67%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.26%.

Some Chinese airlines listed in Hong Kong will report earnings, along with electric vehicle maker BYD. South Korea's LG Electronics is also scheduled to report earnings.