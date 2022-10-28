LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets fall; Bank of Japan expected to keep rates unchanged
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell ahead of the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision and a slew of companies in the region reporting earnings.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.49%.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.89% in early trade, while the Topix dipped 0.51%. The Japanese yen was trading at 146-levels, stronger than levels seen last week before an intervention reportedly took place.
The Bank of Japan is expected to keep rates at ultra-low levels, according to forecasts in a Reuters poll.
South Korea's Kospi shed 0.44% and the Kosdaq slipped 0.67%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.26%.
Some Chinese airlines listed in Hong Kong will report earnings, along with electric vehicle maker BYD. South Korea's LG Electronics is also scheduled to report earnings.
Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.17 points, or 0.6%, to end at 32,033.28 in its fifth straight positive session. The S&P 500 closed 0.6% lower at 3,807.30, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6% to 10,792.68.