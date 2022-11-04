Ron Baron explains his investing philosophy with goal of doubling his money every 5 to 6 years

In this article TSLA Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

I began my career as a securities analyst in 1970. It was a tumultuous time. The Vietnam War, Watergate, the resignation of President Richard Nixon, the Iranian hostage crisis, a recession, inflation, interest rates in the double-digits, gas prices that had tripled. The only crisis with which we did not have to contend during that decade was a pandemic. Further, in the midst of chaos, the stock market crashed, resulting in a global bear market that lasted from 1973 to 1974. It was one of the worst downturns since the Great Depression. The only one comparable was the financial crisis of 2007–2008. My experience during the 1970s was foundational. The stocks I had recommended were small-cap companies. They included Disney , McDonald's , Federal Express , Nike , and Hyatt . After these stocks doubled or tripled, I recommended selling. That was because I earned brokerage commissions — not a salary. Several years later, when I looked back, virtually all those stocks continued to grow dramatically. I concluded that, instead of trading stocks or trying to predict market fluctuations, the better strategy was to discover and invest in great companies at attractive prices and stay invested for the long term. I believed then, and believe now, that you do not make money trying to forecast short-term market moves. In my 52 years of investing, I have never seen anyone consistently and accurately predict what the economy or the stock market was going to do. So whenever extraneous events happened and stocks uniformly declined, I believed that represented long-term opportunity.

Investing in 'pro-entropic' businesses

I also learned to invest in "pro-entropic" businesses. In times of entropy – disorganized chaos – I found many of the best companies did not just survive but thrived. They took advantage of opportunities that tough times presented. They acquired weaker competitors at bargain prices or gained market share as their rivals faltered. They accommodated customers, creating loyalty and goodwill and enhancing lifetime value. While continuing to invest in key areas such as R&D and sales, they rooted out extra fat elsewhere in their budgets, creating long-term efficiencies. When conditions normalized, they were better positioned than ever to take advantage of their resiliency. After the 1973-1974 bear market, I saw this pattern play out again and again. The stock market crash of 1987, the dot-com bubble burst of 2000-2001, the 2007-2008 financial crisis, and now. That is why I like to say we invest in companies, not in stocks. We look for companies that will grow over full market cycles, at a faster-than-average rate. We invest based on what we think a business will be worth in five or 10 years, not what it is worth right now. Our goal is to double our money about every five or six years. We seek to accomplish that by investing for the long term in companies we believe are competitively advantaged and managed by exceptional people.

The Tesla example

Tesla is probably the most well-known company we currently own. But I would point out that it is no outlier. In fact, Tesla is the perfect example of how our long-term investment process works. We first invested in 2014. I thought Elon Musk was one of the most visionary people I had ever met. What he was proposing was so revolutionary, so disruptive, yet made such sense.

We have owned its stock for years while Tesla built its business. Sales grew, but its share price, although extremely volatile, was mostly flat. We remained invested throughout that time, and when the market finally caught on in 2019, Tesla's share price increased 20 times. That's why we try to invest in companies early – because you never know when the market will finally perceive the value we perceived, and it drives the share price up. We only invest in one kind of asset – growth equities. Why? Because we think growth stocks are the best way to make money over time.

While the simple answer to combat inflation is to invest over the long term, the concept of compounding tells us why. … Over time, this effect snowballs... Ron Baron CEO