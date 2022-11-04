LIVE UPDATES
Zelenskyy hails UN nuclear investigation result; UK says Russia likely shooting retreating soldiers
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency after it wrapped up its inspection of three nuclear power facilities in Ukraine and found no evidence of undeclared nuclear material or activities.
The inspection, which was prompted by Kyiv inviting IAEA officials to its facilities, was welcome news after Moscow accused Ukraine of building a so-called radioactive "dirty bomb" to use on its own territory.
The results of the inspection confirmed Russia's "status of the world's top liar," Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Russian missiles hit populated areas of Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia, the region's governor said, although no casualties were reported. As the battles around Kherson and other parts of Ukraine's southeast press on, reports of low Russian troop morale continue, with Britain's Defense Ministry suggesting that Russian troops are being ordered to shoot their own soldiers if they try to retreat. Accounts of this have been shared in independent Russian media outlets.
Russia may be using troops to shoot its own soldiers who retreat, UK says
Russia may be using "barrier troops" or "blocking units" in their deployed forces, which are assigned to shoot any soldiers that attempt to retreat, Britain's Defense Ministry wrote in its daily intelligence update.
"Recently, Russian generals likely wanted their commanders to use weapons against deserters, including possibly authorising shooting to kill such defaulters after a warning had been given. Generals also likely wanted to maintain defensive positions to the death," the ministry wrote in its post on Twitter.
"The tactic of shooting deserters likely attests to the low quality, low morale and indiscipline of Russian forces," it added.
— Natasha Turak
Zelenskyy lauds IAEA investigation result into nuclear material in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, after it finished its inspection of three nuclear sites in Ukraine and said it found no evidence of undeclared nuclear activities or materials.
Zelenskyy invited the inspectors to the country after Russia accused Kyiv of preparing to use a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, which is a bomb made with radioactive material. Ukrainian and Western leaders rejected and ridiculed the notion.
"We have invited the IAEA to check, we have given them full freedom of action at the relevant facilities, and we have clear and irrefutable evidence that no one in Ukraine has created or is creating any dirty bombs," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.
"The only thing that is dirty in our region now is the heads of those in Moscow who, unfortunately, seized control of the Russian state and are terrorizing Ukraine and the whole world," he added.
— Natasha Turak
U.S. Defense secretary says Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he is confident Ukrainian forces are capable of retaking Kherson from Russia.
"On the issue of whether or not the Ukrainians can take the remaining territory on the west side of the Dnieper River in Kherson, I certainly believe that they have the capability to do that," Austin told reporters at the Pentagon.
"Most importantly, the Ukrainians believe they have the capability to do that. We've seen them engage in a very methodical but effective effort to take back their sovereign territory."
— Natalie Tham
Russia softens nuclear rhetoric over Ukraine
Is Russian President Vladimir Putin stepping back from the nuclear ledge?
After weeks of apocalyptic atomic innuendo, Russia issued a bland statement Wednesday reaffirming its long-standing policies on the use of nuclear weapons — a possible sign that the Kremlin is trying to cool the escalatory rhetoric it used throughout October.
"Russia is strictly and consistently guided by the tenet that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," said the statement on the Russian Foreign Ministry website.
The statement added that Russian nuclear doctrine was unambiguous and did not allow for "expansive interpretation," indicating Moscow may be trying to walk back a number of statements calling the doctrine into question.
The statement also included an appeal for talks about the kinds of "security guarantees" Russia had demanded of NATO before it invaded Ukraine in February.
Read more on NBC News.