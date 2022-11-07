Monte Carlo: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Companies and their data analytics teams have more information to work with than ever before, but how do they know the data flowing through pipelines and across enterprise stacks is reliable? That's a question that led to the birth of the "data observability" niche, and has helped to turn some startups quickly into big companies, such as Databricks, and also pushed fellow "Top Startups" company Monte Carlo to a billion-dollar plus valuation. Founded by two executives who previously worked in customer experience and data security, Monte Carlo helps companies ensure that the increasing flow of data isn't only secure, but is available across an enterprise in real-time, leading to improved customer understanding and prevention of costly mistakes.

Gartner estimates that bad data costs companies roughly $13 million a year, and as a result, the tech consultant says the majority of organizations are now tracking their data quality. Monte Carlo customers include companies across many sectors of the economy, from JetBlue to Affirm , Autotrader, Compass , Asics, GoodRx , and Shipt. Investors include some of Silicon Valley's largest VC firms, including Accel, GGV Capital and IVP.