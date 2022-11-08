5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

The major U.S. indexes are looking to notch a third-straight positive session Tuesday . On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 423.78 points, or 1.31%. The S&P 500 rose 0.96%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.85%. But if the market can add to those gains this week will be largely determined by the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and whether Republicans take control of Congress.

A voter marks his ballot during early voting at the Lansing City Clerk's Office ahead of the midterm election in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., November 7, 2022.

Disney is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the market close Tuesday, offering investors the latest view into the media giant's streaming strategy. Wall Street will be looking for core Disney+ growth and any additional details on a forthcoming ad-supported tier. CEO Bob Chapek has been more closely linking the company's many diversified businesses, and investors will be looking for comments on how macroeconomic trends are impacting theme parks, advertising and consumer spending. The company will host a quarterly earnings call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, speaks during an interview at an Economic Club of Washington event in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The U.S. confirmed Monday that it's held talks with Russia in an effort to dial down the nuclear threat to Ukraine. White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan, at an event at the Economic Club of New York on Monday, said repeatedly the U.S. has "channels to communicate with the Russian Federation at senior levels," according to Reuters. Russia illegally annexed four regions of Ukraine in September, and concerns are growing that the Kremlin could leverage nuclear weapons to maintain control of those areas. Follow all of CNBC's live updates on the war in Ukraine here.

Jim McIngvale throws out the first pitch prior to Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, a 71-year-old Texas furniture salesman, bet $10 million on the Houston Astros to win the World Series this year. With Saturday night's Astros victory, McIngvale clinched a record-breaking $75 million payout — and cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment. Both companies warned the payout could dent their burgeoning digital businesses and push them into the red for the current quarter. Still, Ken Fuchs, chief operating officer of Caesars Digital, said Saturday after the Astros' win that the wager was worth it: "What can we say? We just wrote the biggest check in sports betting history to Mattress Mack for $30,000,000. Would we do it all again? You bet."

– CNBC's Carmen Reinicke, Dawn Kopecki, Holly Ellyatt, Contessa Brewer and Jessica Golden contributed to this report.

