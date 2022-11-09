Live updates — Midterm elections: Several key races are still too close to call, leaving control of U.S. Senate, House up in the air

Control of the U.S. House and Senate was still up in the air Wednesday morning, as states across the country tallied votes in neck-and-neck midterm election races.

A set of close contests will determine whether Democrats keep their slim majorities in the House and Senate, or if Republicans will seize control of one or both chambers of the legislature.

Democrats picked up a pivotal Senate seat in Pennsylvania with Republican Mehmet Oz conceding the election to Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Critical Senate races in Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona were still unresolved, according to NBC News.

The balance of power may take days or even weeks to determine, especially in the Senate where Georgia's race could be headed for a runoff in early December. Democrat Raphael Warnock has a 0.5 percentage point lead over GOP candidate Herschel Walker with 96% of the votes counted, but neither candidate has the more than 50% required by state election rules to clinch the seat.

NBC estimated that Republicans could end up with 220 seats — a narrow majority — in the House. But the party came into Election Day hoping to take commanding control of the chamber.

The outcome could make all the difference for President Joe Biden, whose legislative hopes rest on whether Democrats can push his agenda through a hyper-partisan Congress.

Millions of Americans also cast their votes in key races for governor, secretary of state and other offices down the ballot.

