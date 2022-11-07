LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Election Day approaches as voters cast early ballots in races that could determine House and Senate control
This is CNBC's live blog covering Monday's campaigns ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Voters are casting early ballots in the midterm elections that will determine control of the House and Senate, as candidates try to muster last-minute support.
President Joe Biden had a busy weekend campaigning for Democrats in tight races in New York and Pennsylvania, where former President Barack Obama joined to help Senate candidate John Fetterman in his bid to best GOP opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.
"This crowd is so loud, I think they can hear us in Latrobe," Biden told a raucous crowd at Temple University in an apparent dig at former President Donald Trump, who was campaigning for Oz outside Pittsburgh.
On Sunday, Biden campaigned for Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is facing an unexpectedly tight race against Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Another former president, Bill Clinton, campaigned with Hochul in Brooklyn on Saturday, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Voters have already cast more than 42 million ballots in the midterm elections as of Monday morning. Election officials and U.S. prosecutors will be keeping a close watch on the polls for any signs of voter intimidation on Tuesday.
A judge put restraints on extremist groups that had posted armed men in tactical gear during early voting at polls in Maricopa County, which had a pivotal role in the 2020 election.
Use this guide to follow the top Senate races on Election Day
Tuesday's midterm elections will determine which party takes control of the Senate, seizing the power to steer investigative committees, advance major legislation and potentially approve — or block — President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.
Candidates in a handful of must-win Senate races appear to be in a dead heat in the polls, and Republicans need to pick up just one seat to gain a majority.
Use CNBC's guide to the top Senate races to keep track, and learn important facts about each candidate.
— Kevin Breuninger
2022 election spending expected to exceed $16.7 billion
The 2022 elections are expected to cost over $16.7 billion, making them the most expensive midterms ever, according to a study by the nonpartisan OpenSecrets.
"No other midterm election has seen as much money at the state and federal levels as the 2022 elections," said Sheila Krumholz, OpenSecrets' executive director. "We're seeing record-breaking totals spent on elections up and down the ballot." Election Day is Tuesday.
The fight for control of the House and Senate in particular saw massive spending, according to the OpenSecrets data. Republicans hope to win back control of both chambers for the final two years of President Joe Biden's first term.
Outside groups spent about $1.9 billion to influence federal elections through Oct. 31, blowing past the 2018 midterm outside spending record of $1.6 billion, adjusted for inflation.
Two Republican political action committees have led the way in outside spending for federal races.
The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has poured over $205 million into the midterms while backing Republicans running for Senate. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a hybrid PAC supported by House GOP leaders, has spent more than $188 million.
Megadonors from both sides of aisle have poured millions of dollars into the 2022 midterms. The top donors this cycle going into Election Day include billionaires George Soros, Richard Uihlein, Ken Griffin and Sam Bankman-Fried.
— Brian Schwartz
Dems and GOP send out their heavy hitters in final weekend
It was a busy weekend on the campaign trail as both parties sent out their all-star surrogates in the final days leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
— Getty Images | Reuters