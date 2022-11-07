Live updates: Election Day approaches as voters cast early ballots in races that could determine House and Senate control

Voters are casting early ballots in the midterm elections that will determine control of the House and Senate, as candidates try to muster last-minute support.

President Joe Biden had a busy weekend campaigning for Democrats in tight races in New York and Pennsylvania, where former President Barack Obama joined to help Senate candidate John Fetterman in his bid to best GOP opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"This crowd is so loud, I think they can hear us in Latrobe," Biden told a raucous crowd at Temple University in an apparent dig at former President Donald Trump, who was campaigning for Oz outside Pittsburgh.

On Sunday, Biden campaigned for Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is facing an unexpectedly tight race against Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Another former president, Bill Clinton, campaigned with Hochul in Brooklyn on Saturday, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Voters have already cast more than 42 million ballots in the midterm elections as of Monday morning. Election officials and U.S. prosecutors will be keeping a close watch on the polls for any signs of voter intimidation on Tuesday.

A judge put restraints on extremist groups that had posted armed men in tactical gear during early voting at polls in Maricopa County, which had a pivotal role in the 2020 election.