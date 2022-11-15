Many applauded the Biden-Xi meeting, but one strategist is skeptical about what it means for trade

U.S. President Joe Biden meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2022.

The closely watched meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economies was seen as a positive sign for the future of a relationship mired in tensions that have hurt global growth, but not much change is expected for trade, said one strategist.

For the first time since taking office, U.S. President Joe Biden sat down in a face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for over three hours, a symbolic move hailed by many as a positive sign.

But it's unlikely that trade tensions between the two superpowers will see concrete improvement anytime soon, according to BMO Wealth Management.

"I wouldn't expect any easing at all," Yung-yu Ma, the firm's chief investment strategist, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia," adding that trade ties are, on the contrary, likely to deteriorate.

He expects the U.S. to announce even more measures on top of the the recently imposed chip export restrictions to China.

"I do think the trend is for actually increasing technology restrictions and export restrictions," he said.

The rules, publicized in early October, were imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce. According to the United States, such advanced semiconductors can be used by China for advanced military capabilities.