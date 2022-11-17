Biden administration to make it easier for student loan borrowers to discharge debt in bankruptcy

President Joe Biden speaks on the student debt relief plan as Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona listens in at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 17, 2022.

The Biden administration announced on Thursday updated guidelines that will make it easier for those struggling with their student debt to discharge it in bankruptcy.

The new bankruptcy policy comes from the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Education, and allows federal student loan borrowers to prove that they're experiencing financial distress requiring a fresh start. Under the rules, the agencies may recommend that a bankruptcy judge discharge a borrower's student debt if they find their case warrants it.

Currently, it's difficult, if not impossible, for someone to walk away from their federal student debt in a normal bankruptcy proceeding.

"Today's guidance outlines a better, fairer, more transparent process for student loan borrowers in bankruptcy," said Vanita Gupta, associate attorney general of the U.S.

More from Personal Finance:

Biden administration could extend student loan payment pause yet again

3 steps to take if you've been laid off

Tips to help families afford monthly expenses amid inflation

The announcement comes as the White House is battling to defend its sweeping student loan forgiveness plan in the courts. The Biden administration stopped accepting applications for its program, which would cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for tens of millions of Americans, last week after Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas called the policy "unconstitutional" and struck it down.

The DOJ has appealed.

Before the Education Department closed its forgiveness portal, roughly 26 million people applied for the relief. Outstanding student debt exceeds $1.7 trillion, and even before the pandemic, some 10 million borrowers were in delinquency or default.