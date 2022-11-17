LIVE UPDATES
Dow futures fall slightly as investors assess the prospect of higher interest rates
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked lower Thursday night as investors continued evaluating earnings reports and tougher language from Federal Reserve speakers.
Futures connected to the 30-stock index inched down 54 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500's futures traded near flat, while Nasdaq-100 futures jumped 0.1%.
Thursday brought another day of drops for the major indexes. The S&P 500 shed 0.31%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.35%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched downward by 0.02%.
Cisco shares rose during regular trading, jumping off of earnings results. Meanwhile companies posting results after the closing bell such as Gap, Ross Stores and Palo Alto Networks added to the mix of companies outperforming expectations.
But investors also had to consider comments from more than half a dozen Fed speakers at events across the country. Notably, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said Thursday that "the policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." He suggested that the appropriate zone for the federal funds rate could be in the 5% to 7% range, which is higher than what the market is pricing.
Yields, meanwhile, jumped in tandem, with the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rising to 4.45%. That move alarmed investors who are worried that rising rates could trigger a recession.
Investors have responded to each new piece of economic data or any language in recent weeks that could indicate what the Fed will do next with interest rates, said Shelby McFaddin, investment analyst at Motley Fool Asset Management. In this case, she said the comments on inflation led investors to believe the Fed does not think the economy has cooled enough.
"There's absolutely been a thirst for relief and a tug of war," she said of investor response over recent days. "But at the end of the day, it really just depends on this inflationary period becoming deflationary slower than it ramped up, and on what the Fed decides to do next."
Investors will watch Friday for data on existing home sales for any indication of a cooling economy. Boston Fed President Susan Collins will speak in the morning.
Rate hikes have had ‘only limited effects’ on inflation so far, Fed's Bullard says
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard's language Thursday hurt sentiment among investors hoping to see the central bank pull back on interest rate hikes.
He said the Fed still has a work to do before inflation is under control while delivering remarks focused on the importance of using rules-based approaches when making policy. He is a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets rates.
"Thus far, the change in the monetary policy stance appears to have had only limited effects on observed inflation, but market pricing suggests disinflation is expected in 2023," he said.
— Jeff Cox, Alex Harring
Live Nation, Gap, Ross Stores among stocks making biggest after-hour moves
These are some of the stocks making the biggest moves after hours:
Gap – The retailer jumped10% after beating Wall Street's estimates for revenue while giving a cautious outlook for the holiday season.
Palo Alto Networks – Shares of the cybersecurity provider added 6.5% after beating expectations for revenue and per-share earnings, according to Refinitiv.
Ross Stores – Shares shot up 15% following the discount retailer's report of beats on per-share earnings and revenue for the latest quarter.
Live Nation – The Ticketmaster parent gained nearly 3% following Ticketmaster's announcement that it would not hold its previously scheduled general sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour on Friday. The announcement followed fans' rebukes over site malfunctions and long waits during the pre-sale. Meanwhile, public officials to break up the duo because of anti-trust concerns.
— Alex Harring
Stock futures open up slightly
Stock futures were in the green at the start of after-hour trading.
Futures tied to the Dow added 20 points, or 0.1%.
Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures gained 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.
— Alex Harring