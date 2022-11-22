LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets set to rise as positive sentiment grows
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were set to rise on Tuesday as positive sentiment grows.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,050 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,040. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,944.79.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.43% in the first hour of trade.
On Monday, Chinese banks were reportedly encouraged to increase credit to support the economy, especially industries that have been hit harder by Covid. Separately, Chinese local media cited the nation's securities regulator as saying the country needs to improve balance sheets of "good quality" property developers, according to Reuters.
Baidu and Kuaishou are set to report earnings later Tuesday.
Overnight in the U.S., stocks closed lower after a volatile session.
Stocks fall Monday to start short holiday week
Stocks slipped Monday in a volatile trading session to kick off the short holiday week.
The S&P 500 shed 0.39% to 3,949.94 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.09% to end the day at 11,024.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.41 points, or 0.13%, to 33,700.28, though losses on the index were mitigated by a jump in Disney shares, which surged more than 6%.
Disney jumped after the company announced that former CEO Bob Iger would replace Bob Chapek.
—Carmen Reinicke