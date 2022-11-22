Asia-Pacific markets set to rise as positive sentiment grows

People walk past the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on October 01, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were set to rise on Tuesday as positive sentiment grows.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,050 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,040. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,944.79.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.43% in the first hour of trade.