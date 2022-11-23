Bitcoin bounces off 2-year low with 5% rally even as traders remain cautious after FTX collapse

The crypto market has been battered this year, with more than $2 trillion wiped off its value since its peak in Nov. 2021. Cryptocurrencies have been under pressure after the collapse of major exchange FTX.

Bitcoin jumped higher on Wednesday bouncing off the previous day's two-year low, even as traders remain cautious over the possible contagion from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The world's largest digital currency rose more than 5% to trade at $16,497.19 at around 3:34 a.m. ET.

"We're bouncing off a support level, which is quite expected, since we've been quite oversold over the past week or two," Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development and international at crypto exchange Luno, told CNBC.

"However, this move doesn't indicate any bullishness yet ... We could be seeing a bearish bounce here, looking at resistance around $17K, before further downside targeting $14K," he added.

Markets remain on edge after the fall of FTX, a once $32 billion empire which was one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.