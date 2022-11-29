U.S. could give Ukraine energy help as temperatures fall below freezing; rumors of imminent Russian mobilization in Kherson grow

Speculation is mounting that Russia could try to mobilize men in the occupied part of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, in December.

The Center of National Resistance, a part of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces to support Ukrainian resistance efforts, said on its website that "Russians are bringing riot police to carry out the mobilization of men in the southern temporarily occupied territories."

It said riot police units from Dagestan had arrived on the left bank of the Dnipro river of the Kherson region, together with employees of the military commissariats from the pro-Russian, so-called "people's republics" of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, to conduct the mobilization.

"The newly arrived occupiers do not hide that in December the personnel will be involved in the illegal conscription of residents of the region with Russian passports. However, it is not exclusive that all men will fall under the 'mobilization', and not only the holders of enemy passports."

Russian forces withdrew from the western bank of the Dnipro river to the eastern (or "left") bank earlier in November. They have built up defensive lines and fortifications on that side of the river. Russia has already attempted to "Russify" occupied areas by handing out Russian passports and promoting Russian language and culture while suppressing that of Ukraine.

The Center of National Resistance called on the residents in the "TOT," or "temporarily occupied territory," to leave the region "and not become a resource for the enemy."

