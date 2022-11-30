Russia 'planning something' in southern Ukraine, Kyiv warns; Russian forces could be advancing in Donetsk

Members of the Ukrainian army prepare BM-21 Grad rockets to be launched in Bakhmut, Donetsk, Ukraine, on Nov. 26, 2022.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation at the front as difficult, with intense fighting in the east, northeast and south of Ukraine.

He said Russian forces are "planning something" in the south of the country, where fighting has been intense around the area of Zaporizhzhia and the nuclear power plant there, but did not give any details of what Ukraine believes could happen.

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a $53 million assistance package to help repair Ukraine's electrical grid, which has been severely damaged by Russian shelling. The package will include distribution transformers, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors and vehicles.

Millions of Ukrainians remain without power, and many without water, as a result of Russian shelling. Temperatures have plunged in the country, making daily life even harder for civilians.