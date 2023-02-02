Stocks fall on Friday, but S&P 500 notches winning week as strong 2023 continues

The Federal Reserve is even more likely to raise interest rates to its forecast 5.25% for the top end of its fed funds target rate range, after January's employment report showed a boom in new jobs.

There were 517,000 jobs added in January, well above the Dow Jones consensus of 187,000.

"For the Fed, it means they've got to be worried about a reacceleration in inflation. Even though wages are decelerating in this measure, aggregate demand is too strong. These are paychecks. Some of them multiple," said Diane Swonk, KPMG chief economist. "We still have a lot more data before we get to March. For now, it's a quarter point [hike]. They are not going to move off 5.25%. I can tell you that right now."

In the futures market, traders were betting on an end rate, or terminal rate near 5%. According to rate strategist Ben Jeffery at BMO, the fed funds futures showed a high 4.97% by June, up from 4.89% Thursday.

The market is pricing in a 25 basis point hike for March. A basis point equals 0.01 of a percentage point.

But Jeffery said the futures market is now pricing in more of a chance for a quarter point hike in May as well. "There was always a solid probability for 25 basis points in May to be the last hike, and this has increased the probability of that," he said.

— Patti Domm