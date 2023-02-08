President Biden calls on Congress to crack down on 'junk fees'

watch now

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden said his administration is cracking down on "junk fees" — including those from banks as well as hotels, airlines and other service providers. The president said these unnecessary or hidden fees are weighing down families' budgets and causing financial harm. "Junk fees may not matter to the very wealthy, but they matter to most other folks in homes like the one I grew up in, like many of you did. They add up to hundreds of dollars a month," Biden said in the annual speech before Congress.

What are junk fees?

"The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau took a big step by banning surprise overdraft fees," she said. "We are encouraged that the consumer bureau announced it will take additional steps, and we urge the bureau to place strong limits on the size and frequency of these fees." More than a quarter of checking account holders, or 27%, are regularly hit with fees, which can add up to an average of $24 per month, or $288 per year, according to a recent survey from Bankrate.com. The average overdraft fee costs $29.80, Bankrate's research found, while the average nonsufficient funds fee is $26.58. Some banking interest groups countered that offerings such as overdraft protection provide a much-needed safety net.