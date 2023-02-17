European markets expected to open lower after week of key data

European markets are expected to open lower Friday as investors continue to assess the impact of inflation and production data from the U.S. and U.K. and company earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed slightly higher Thursday after a choppy session that saw France's CAC 40 index hit an all-time intraday high.

In the U.S., wholesale prices rose 0.7% in January, which was more than expected and encouraged fears over the country's stubbornly high inflation metrics. U.S. stock futures slipped Thursday night on the news.

Asia Pacific markets traded lower on Friday as investors digested more economic data out of the U.S. and more hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve.