Ukraine war live updates: World leaders convene in Munich; Zelenskyy rules out conceding territory for peace

As many as 60,000 Russian forces, including both the formal military and private contractors, may have been killed in the year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Britain's Ministry of Defense.

"Russian Ministry of Defence and private military contractor (PMC) forces have likely suffered 175-200,000 casualties since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. This likely includes approximately 40-60,000 killed," the ministry wrote in its daily intelligence update on Twitter.

"By modern standards, these figures represent a high ratio of personnel killed compared to those wounded. This is almost certainly due to extremely rudimentary medical provision across much of the force."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no sign of being deterred by heavy personnel losses, and has begun sending more troops into combat for a spring offensive to try to gain more Ukrainian territory.

— Natasha Turak