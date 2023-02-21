European markets lower with Fed in focus

The La Defense business district of Paris, France, on Feb. 6, 2023.

European markets fell Tuesday as investors weigh up corporate earnings with the potential for the U.S. Federal Reserve to remain hawkish.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.8% in early trade, with most sectors in the red. Tech stocks fell 1.8%, mining stocks fell 1.3% and financial services dropped 1.2%. Utilities were a lone bright spot, up 0.3%.

The index closed slightly higher Monday after moving between gains and losses throughout the day.

Markets are shifting their expectations for significant interest rate cuts this year, pricing in U.S. interest rates above 5% by the end of the year as concerns about inflation weigh on sentiment.

The Fed will release minutes from its latest meeting on Wednesday.