LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: 'They started the war,' Putin accuses West in state of the nation address; China's top diplomat to visit Moscow
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
President Vladimir Putin provided an assessment of Moscow's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine and the impact on Russia's economy during his state of the nation address Tuesday.
Putin accused Ukraine and the West of provoking the conflict by amassing its military presence along Russia's border.
"They started the war, and we used the force in order to stop it," Putin said according to a translation of the speech in Moscow.
China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, is also due to visit Moscow Tuesday. He may meet with Putin, according to Russian officials.
The visit follows a surprise trip by U.S. President Joe Biden to Kyiv Monday, when he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the invasion's one-year anniversary on Friday.
During the visit, Biden pledged to deliver a new package of U.S. aid to Ukraine worth $500 million. The funding includes artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air surveillance radars.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday claimed Western allies "started the war" in Ukraine during his annual state of the nation address.
Speaking in Moscow, Putin accused the West of developing military contingents on the border of Russia.
"I would like to repeat, they started the war, and we used the force in order to stop it," Putin said according to a translation of the speech.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Moscow has referred to the conflict as a "special military operation."
"We did everything possible in order to resolve this problem in a peaceful way. We were patient in our negotiations to come out of this terrible conflict. However behind our backs a completely different scenario was being prepared," he said.
— Karen Gilchrist
Blinken dubs Putin's war a 'strategic failure'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday dubbed President Putin's war a "strategic failure."
"One year after President Putin attacked Ukraine it is clear that his war has been a strategic failure in every way," Blinken said during a news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Athens.
It comes as Putin is due to deliver his assessment of Russia's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine during a state of the nation address in Moscow.
— Karen Gilchrist
China warns countries against 'fueling the fire' in Ukraine conflict
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday called on certain countries to stop "fueling the fire" over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in an apparent retort against Western allies.
"China is deeply worried that the Ukraine conflict will continue to escalate or even spiral out of control," Qin said during a speech at the foreign ministry in Beijing. "We urge certain countries to immediately stop fueling the fire."
The comments come as the U.S. warned China against providing military support to Russia, which Beijing has said it is not doing.
China's top diplomat Wang Yi is due to visit Moscow Tuesday and potentially meet with President Vladimir Putin.
President Xi Jinping is also expected to deliver a "peace speech" Friday, on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
— Karen Gilchrist
Italy's Prime Minister Meloni to meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv Tuesday to reiterate her country's support for Ukraine as she seeks to smooth tensions in her right-wing alliance.
The trip comes a week after her coalition partner Silvio Berlusconi, the Forza Italia leader, blamed Zelenskyy for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Her visit comes a day after U.S. President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital Monday, days ahead of the war's one-year anniversary.
— Karen Gilchrist
Putin to deliver major speech revealing latest views on Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a closely-watched speech at 9:00 a.m. London time in which he is expected to detail his latest thinking on what he continues to refer to as the "special military operation" in Ukraine.
"At such a crucial and very complicated juncture in our development, our lives, everyone is waiting for a message in the hope of hearing an assessment of what is happening, an assessment of the special military operation," a Kremlin spokesman told state television, per a Reuters translation.
The speech will be made in Moscow to Russia's two houses of parliament as well as military commanders and soldiers.
It comes as the war approaches its one-year anniversary, on Feb. 24.
— Jenni Reid