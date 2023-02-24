Ukraine marks one year of war and 'invincibility'; Turkey to restart NATO talks with Sweden, Finland

The mood in Kyiv is somber and defiant as Ukraine marks one year since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. A year on, thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed in the conflict, while millions of Ukrainians have become refugees. Ukraine's gross domestic product shrank by as much as 35% in the last year, the World Bank estimates.

But what Russia expected to accomplish in a few days turned into an open-ended quagmire for the major military power. Moscow is now launching a major offensive to try to take or retake territory in Ukraine's east and south as Ukrainian forces engage in bloody fighting to push back.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy struck a resolute tone in his daily address to the nation, and wrote on Telegram: "It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity. And this is a year of our invincibility. We know that this will be the year of our victory!"

The one-year anniversary of the largest military conflict Europe has seen since World War II comes against the backdrop of increased geopolitical tensions. U.S. and Russian Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin traded barbs in speeches earlier this week, with Putin accusing the West of starting the war and announcing Russia's withdrawal from its last nuclear arms control treaty with the U.S.