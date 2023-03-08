Retirement security is up for single women, down for their married counterparts, study shows

Willie B. Thomas/Hinterhouse Productions | Getty Images

For married women, it's a different story

However, part of the increased parity in retirement security is due to a decline in such security among married women, Quinby said. That's tied to the stagnating fortunes of men married to women, with the Great Recession hitting them harder than their female counterparts, the researchers say. For those who were in their prime working years, high unemployment and slow wage growth affected their ability to save for retirement. "It's really reflecting the impact that the Great Recession had on their husbands," Quinby said.

The amount of wealth held at age 59-60 by a typical married woman's household has decreased 23% to $446,000 from $579,000 for those born in the 1930s. For single women, it has jumped about 28% to $290,000 from $227,000. While those amounts are far apart, the researchers translated the wealth into a retirement-income replacement rate for single and married women — that is, the share of earnings from their working years that will be covered by Social Security and their savings. Among baby boomer women who were born after the mid-1950s who have spent their adult life mostly married, that income-replacement rate is 35%, down from 44% among those born in the 1930s. For those who have been mostly single, the rate is 33%.

At the same time, retirement security overall peaked for "war babies" (those born in 1942-1947), Quinby said. "It's primarily driven by the fact that wealth in defined contribution plans [i.e., 401(k) plans] is lower than the wealth in pension plans used to be for those older cohorts," she said.

1 in 5 women 'very confident' of retiring with enough